Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted UAE-managed tanker, security firm Ambrey says

Ambrey added that the incident is unlikely to be politically motivated and is not assessed as a 'war' event.

The interception was likely a counter-smuggling operation by the IRGC, as the vessel's "trading behaviour was consistent with previous IRGC target profile", Ambrey said.

Iran, which has some of the world's cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in the value of its currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.

No further information was provided regarding the fate of the vessel.