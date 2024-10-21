Home
Irish PM confirms election will be held this year

'There's going to be a general election this year. The government is going to conclude its work, it's going to do that in an orderly manner,' Prime Minister Simon Harris said on Monday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 11:08 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 11:08 IST
World newsIreland

