Israel airstrike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers, Hamas-run media office says

At least five employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) non-governmental organisation, including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said late on Monday.

Those killed in the incident in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah included citizens of Poland, Australia and Britain, as well as one Palestinian, a spokesman for the media office said.

There was no immediate comment from the WCK.

Commenting on the reports, the Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this "tragic" incident.

"The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the military statement said.