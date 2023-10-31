Israel-Hamas war: 'Dire' disinformation spreads globally

Hours after the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on Oct 7, Bharat Nayak, a fact-checker in the east Indian state of Jharkhand, noticed a surge of disinformation and hate speech directed at Muslims on his dashboard of WhatsApp messages.

The viral messages from hundreds of public WhatsApp groups in India contained graphic images and videos, including many from Syria and Afghanistan falsely labelled as being from Israel, with captions in Hindi that called Muslims evil.

"They are using the crisis to spread misinformation against Muslims, saying they will attack Hindus in a similar way, and to falsely accuse opposition parties and others of supporting Hamas, and calling for their elimination," Nayak said.

"The content is very graphic, the messaging is extreme, and it gets forwarded many times, as there is no content moderation on WhatsApp" he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The conflict, that has killed over 1,400 people in Israel and more than 8,000 in the Gaza Strip, has triggered a surge in disinformation and hate speech against Muslims and Jews across social media platforms from India to China to the United States.