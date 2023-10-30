Israel-Hamas war escalation puts Qatar’s clout to the test

As the days unfolded from Oct 7, the round-the-clock operation worked the phone lines — one to Hamas, another to the Israelis — to mediate as retaliatory bombs rained on Gaza, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

For Qatar, it was a case of cometh the hour, cometh the country. The nation has spent more than a decade trying to position itself as the Middle East’s indispensable go-between, criticised by its neighbors for housing Hamas leaders while maintaining channels to Israel. The time had come to step up.