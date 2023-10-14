Israel-Hamas War Live: Tens of thousands fled from North Gaza amid Israel's alleged prep for ground offensive
Chaos and confusion gripped Gaza yesterday when Israel ordered evacuation of 1.1million in North Gaza towards South in an alleged preparation for ground offensive. Hamas and Arab states requested Palestinians to stay put and not leave their land, but mass displacement continued because of bombardment and complete blockade on supply of essentials. Tensions mount in Mediterranean borders as Arab countries warn of 'escalating war' if Israeli retaliation doesn't halt. Track latest updates from the Israel-Hamas conflict with DH.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 03:24 IST
02:4214 Oct 2023
01:5914 Oct 2023
01:5914 Oct 2023
Roughly 24 US fighter jets arrived at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan to Bolster the US posture.
Roughly 24 F-15E Strike Eagles, with the 494th Fighter Squadron of the US Air Force stationed at RAF Lakenheath in the UK have arrived at air base in Jordan.
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) say it intercepted two unidentified targets over the city of Haifa and an IDF UAV was targeted upon. 'In response, the IDF struck a Hezbollah terrorist target in southern Lebanon,' it added.
Russia’s ambassador to the UN called for “humanitarian cease-fire” in Gaza Strip and Israel on Friday, while blaming the US for ongoing conflict,as per a report by AFP news agency.
The Russian draft resolution, presented to the Security Council and seen by AFP, calls for an “immediate” ceasefire and secure release of all hostages, and “strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism.”
'These guys make -- they make al-Qaeda look pure. They're pure evil. Like I said from the beginning, the United States, make no mistake about it, stands with Israel. The United States stands with Israel,' Joe Biden said in solidarity with Israel
Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands at Delhi airport
The first batch of around 200 Indians, including students, had returned to the country from Israel onboard a chartered flight in the early hours of Friday.
Arab states say Palestinians must stay on their land as war escalates, reports Reuters
At UN, Palestinians call for halt to Israeli offensive; world powers mull options
Gaza faces evacuation deadline as Israel prepares ground offensive
(Published 14 October 2023, 02:42 IST)