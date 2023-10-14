Israel-Hamas War Live: Tens of thousands fled from North Gaza amid Israel's alleged prep for ground offensive

Chaos and confusion gripped Gaza yesterday when Israel ordered evacuation of 1.1million in North Gaza towards South in an alleged preparation for ground offensive. Hamas and Arab states requested Palestinians to stay put and not leave their land, but mass displacement continued because of bombardment and complete blockade on supply of essentials. Tensions mount in Mediterranean borders as Arab countries warn of 'escalating war' if Israeli retaliation doesn't halt. Track latest updates from the Israel-Hamas conflict with DH.