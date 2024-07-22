Israel issues evacuation orders in south Gaza, kills dozens of Palestinians

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the strikes east of Khan Younis.

In nearby Deir Al-Balah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering, an Israeli air strike hit a tent used by local journalists inside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing one journalist and wounding two other people, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said.

The new death raises the number of Palestinian journalists killed in the Israeli offensive to 153, it added.

Evacuation orders

Earlier, an Israeli military statement said the new evacuation orders were given due to renewed Palestinian militant attacks, including rockets launched from the targeted areas in eastern Khan Younis. The orders did not include health institutions, Palestinians said.

The military said it was adjusting the boundaries of a designated humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi - to the west of Khan Younis - to keep the civilian population away from areas of combat with Hamas-led Palestinian militants.

The Gaza Civil Emergency Services said Israel's new orders showed it had downsized the humanitarian-designated areas in southern and central areas, where 1.7 people were sheltering, to 48 square km, from 65 square km in the past.

The Palestinians, the United Nations and international relief agencies have said there is no safe place left in Gaza.

Health officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis urged residents on Monday to donate blood because of the large number of casualties being rushed into the medical centre.

"A family, including children, were all torn to pieces while they were sleeping," said one man who arrived at the hospital in an ambulance bearing the bodies.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas after militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in a cross-border assault on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies.

The death toll among Palestinians in Israel's retaliatory offensive since then had reached at least 39,006 as of Monday, Gaza health authorities said.

A ceasefire effort led by Qatar and Egypt and backed by the U.S. has so far fallen short because of disagreements over terms between the combatants, who blame each other for the impasse.