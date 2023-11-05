Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until hostages returned

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza until all of the more than 240 hostages captured by militant Palestinian group Hamas during its Oct. 7 attacks are returned.

"There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon," Netanyahu told crews at the Ramon air force base in southern Israel, reiterating the government's long-standing position.

"We say this to our friends and to our enemies. We will simply continue until we defeat them. We have no alternative."