Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel police investigating deadly blast in Tel Aviv

'It has been confirmed as a bomb explosion', the police spokesperson said. "As a result of the explosion, one person, whose identity is still unknown, was killed, and another person was moderately injured'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 August 2024, 03:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jerusalem - Israel police are investigating an explosion that killed one person in Tel Aviv on Sunday, a spokesperson said, appearing to suggest the incident could have been a militant attack.

"It has been confirmed as a bomb explosion," the police spokesperson said. "As a result of the explosion, one person, whose identity is still unknown, was killed, and another person was moderately injured."

"All investigative avenues are being explored," the spokesperson added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2024, 03:39 IST
World newsIsraelTel Aviv

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT