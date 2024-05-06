Israel raids Al Jazeera’s offices after banning broadcaster

By Galit Altstein

Israeli officials seized Al Jazeera equipment on Sunday, hours after the nation’s cabinet approved a decision to shutter the Qatar-based TV news network’s operations in the Jewish state - an unprecedented step toward an international media outlet.

Inspectors from the communications ministry, accompanied by police, arrived at Al Jazeera offices in Jerusalem, confiscated equipment and cut off access. Al Jazeera’s broadcasts and access to its website have been been blocked throughout Israel.

Shlomo Karhi, Israel’s communications minister, posted a video clip of the raid on X, formerly Twitter, where the inspectors can be seen seen and heard naming the equipment they found.