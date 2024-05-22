Israel releases film of female conscripts held by Hamas

The Hostages Families Forum, which represents relatives of the 124 people - mostly civilians - still held by Hamas, said the footage was recovered from bodycams worn by gunmen who attacked the Nahal Oz base in southern Israel where the women served as surveillance spotters.

Shots of slain Israeli soldiers were excluded and publication was approved by the families of the five captives, the forum said.

"The Israeli government must not waste another moment; it must return to the negotiating table today!", the Forum said.

Israel says 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 abducted in the October 7 attack led by Hamas. Israel responded by launching an offensive to eliminate the Islamist militant group in which Gaza health authorities say more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed. Israel's military says 286 Israeli soldiers have also been killed.

Netanyahu's government says continued military pressure will force Hamas to yield. Hostage families fear their loved ones will not survive and that the women captives may be raped. Hamas has denied allegations of sexual abuse by its men.

"So please, please do whatever you can to, to bring them home," Orly Gilboa, whose daughter Daniela is a hostage, told Reuters. "They suffer there every minute, every second. And every minute is important."

Israel's Foreign Ministry said the ambassadors of Ireland, Norway and Spain, whom it summoned to protest at their governments' preparations to recognise a Palestinian state, would be shown the video in a special screening on Thursday.