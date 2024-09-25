Israel says it is open to ideas to de-escalate in Lebanon

Israel is open to ideas for de-escalating the conflict in Lebanon, Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said on Tuesday, a day after the United States said it was exploring some "concrete ideas" with allies and partners.

"As we speak there are important forces trying to come up with ideas and we are open-minded for that," he told reporters. "We are not eager to start any ground invasion anywhere ... We prefer a diplomatic solution."

Fierce fighting this week between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah has increased fears that nearly a year of conflict will explode and destabilize the Middle East, where a war between Hamas and Israel is already raging in Gaza.

Israel has said it is shifting its focus from Gaza to the northern frontier, where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas, which is also backed by Iran.

The Israeli government has made a war priority of securing its northern border and allowing the return there of some 70,000 residents displaced by the conflict, while Hezbollah has vowed not to back down until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.