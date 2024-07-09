Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank

He was transferred to the Palestinian Medical Complex in Ramallah where he succumbed to his wounds shortly after.

The Israeli military said in a statement a number of Palestinians "hurled rocks at Israeli vehicles adjacent to the area of Deir Abu Masha'al. Israeli security forces at the scene responded by firing toward the terrorists. As a result, one of the terrorists was hit."

Violence in the West Bank has been escalating for more than two years, but picked up in intensity since Hamas fighters based in the coastal enclave of Gaza led an attack on Israel last October.