Israeli parliament approves amended 2024 budget to fund Gaza war

Jerusalem: Israeli lawmakers gave their final approval on Wednesday to an amended 2024 state budget that adds tens of billions of shekels to fund Israel's war against the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, as the conflict runs into its sixth month.

The amended budget adds more spending on defence and compensation to households and businesses hurt by the war, which was sparked by Hamas' shock attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Members of the Knesset, or parliament, voted 63-55 in favour of the spending package of 584 billion shekels ($160 billion), or 724 billion including debt repayment. The plan also includes higher allocations for health, education, police and welfare.