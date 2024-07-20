Israeli settlers court Republican religious right after Hamas attacks

Ever since October 7, Lieberman and others have intensified their efforts, hoping to influence the Republican Party's position ahead of the November US election that could return Trump to office.

Lieberman and a delegation of settler officials pressed the case at meetings with Johnson and Lee, among others, in Washington last month, according to a statement from the delegation.

Reuters visited two Gush Etzion settlements and spoke to two dozen Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank and Israel, three current and former Trump aides and three evangelical leaders between March and July. The people Reuters spoke to described grassroots groups of settlers, members of Israel's religious right and conservative Christians working to convince Trump and the Republican Party to drop longstanding US support for a Palestinian state, arguing it rewarded the October 7 violence. While Trump has suggested US policy could change, neither he nor the party have been explicit about their position towards a Palestinian state if they win the election.

Campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt did not reply to questions about Trump’s views on settlements and the future for Palestinians. She said Israel had never had a better friend in the White House than Trump.

The United States backed the Oslo Accords that charted a pathway to Palestinian statehood 30 years ago and supports what is known as the two-state solution. Palestinians and most countries, including the United States, say Israel’s West Bank settlements violate international law about occupied territory and mark an ongoing encroachment that blocks aspirations of statehood. On Friday, the top UN court ruled the settlements were illegal. Israel called the ruling "fundamentally wrong" The Gaza war has revived pressure, including publicly from US President Joe Biden, for a negotiated Palestinian nation neighbouring Israel, which Palestinians foresee including the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

Within Israel itself, two states remain the most popular way to peace, a May poll by Tel Aviv University showed, though support fell to only 33 per cent of respondents, from 43 per cent before October 7.

However, annexation of the West Bank by Israel and limiting rights for Palestinians living there, an option favoured by some settlers, had the support of 32 per cent of Israelis, from 27 per cent before October 7. It is seen as an increasingly likely outcome, the poll showed.

Ohad Tal, a lawmaker with the hardline Religious Zionism party who lives in Gush Etzion, said settler leaders who seek to annex West Bank lands permanently were increasingly looking to Trump and his evangelical allies for support.

"It's one of our main goals right now to strengthen connections with these groups," Tal said of evangelical Christians. "We are fighting the same battle."