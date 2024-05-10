Israelis ready to fight with their fingernails, Netanyahu says after Biden warns of withholding arms supplies

Jerusalem: Israelis are ready to fight with their "fingernails", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday in a thinly veiled rebuff to US President Joe Biden's warning that arms supplies could be withheld over a planned operation in Gaza.

Israel's long-threatened move against Rafah, where it says thousands of Hamas fighters and potentially dozens of the hostages they seized in an October 7 attack are ensconced among more than a million war-displaced Palestinians, began this week with the evacuation of some civilians followed by limited incursions.

The Biden administration has said it cannot support a major Rafah invasion in the absence of what it would deem a credible plan to safeguard non-combatants. Israel has said victory in the seven-month-old conflict is impossible without taking Rafah.