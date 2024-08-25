Israel’s hunt for the elusive leader of Hamas

Washington: In January, Israeli and US officials thought they had caught a break in the hunt for one of the world’s most wanted men.

Israeli commandos raided an elaborate tunnel complex in the southern Gaza Strip on Jan. 31 based on intelligence that Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader, was hiding there, according to US and Israeli officials.

He had been, it turned out. But Sinwar had left the bunker beneath the city of Khan Younis just days earlier, leaving behind documents and stacks of Israeli shekels totaling the equivalent of about $1 million. The hunt went on, with a dearth of hard evidence on his whereabouts.

Since the deadly Oct. 7 attacks in Israel that he planned and directed, Sinwar has been something of a ghost: never appearing in public, rarely releasing messages for his followers and giving few clues about where he might be.

He is by far Hamas’ most important figure, and his success in evading capture or death has denied Israel the ability to make a foundational claim: that it has won the war and eradicated Hamas in a conflict that has decimated the group’s ranks but also destroyed Gaza and killed tens of thousands of civilians.

US and Israeli officials said Sinwar abandoned electronic communications long ago, and he has avoided a sophisticated intelligence dragnet. He is believed to stay in touch with the organization he leads through a network of human couriers. How that system works remains a mystery.

It is a playbook used by Hamas leaders in the past, and by other terrorist leaders such as Osama bin Laden. And yet, Sinwar’s situation is more complex, and even more frustrating to US and Israeli officials.

Unlike bin Laden in his last years, Sinwar is actively managing a military campaign. Diplomats involved in cease-fire negotiations in Doha, Qatar, say that Hamas representatives insist they need Sinwar’s input before they make major decisions. As the most respected Hamas leader, he is the only person who can ensure that whatever is decided in Doha is implemented in Gaza.

Interviews with more than two dozen officials in Israel and the United States reveal that both countries have poured vast resources into trying to find Sinwar.

Officials have set up a special unit inside the headquarters of Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic intelligence service, and American spy agencies have been tasked with intercepting Sinwar’s communications. The United States has also provided ground-penetrating radar to Israel to help in the hunt for him and other Hamas commanders.

Killing or capturing Sinwar would undoubtedly have a dramatic impact on the Israel-Hamas war. US officials believe it would offer Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a way to claim a significant military victory and potentially make him more willing to end military operations in Gaza.

But it is less clear what effect Sinwar’s death would have on negotiations for the release of hostages seized Oct. 7. Removing him might make his successors far less willing to make a deal with Israel.

Communicating with Sinwar has become more difficult, said Israeli, Qatari, Egyptian and US officials. He used to respond to messages within days, but the officials said it has taken much longer to get a response from him in recent months, and that some of his deputies at times have been his proxies in those discussions.

Sinwar, 61, was declared the group’s top political leader in early August, days after Ismail Haniyeh, the previous political chief, was killed in an Israeli assassination plot in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

But, in reality, Sinwar has long been considered Hamas’ de facto leader, even if the group’s political operatives based in Doha held the official leadership titles.

The pressure on Sinwar has made it far more difficult for him to communicate with military commanders and direct day-to-day operations, although US officials said he still has the ability to dictate the group’s strategy.

It was weeks after the Oct. 7 attacks, which killed at least 1,200 people, when a special committee of senior Israeli intelligence and military officials approved a kill list of top Hamas commanders and political officials. Many of the men on the list, including Haniyeh, have been killed in the months since.

With each assassination, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has put an “X” over a name on the diagram of the Hamas leadership he keeps on his wall.

But Sinwar, the most important of all, remains at large.