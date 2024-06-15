Italy PM says EU states won't be directly involved in G7 Ukraine loan

Italy: European Union states won't be directly involved for now in a $50 billion loan that Group of Seven nations plan to raise for Ukraine based on income from frozen Russian assets, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday.

The Group of Seven rich democracies agreed during their annual summit in southern Italy to provide loans which will be backed by interest accrued from the blocked Russian funds.

"The loan of about 50 billion has already been announced (and will) be provided by the United States, as well as Canada, the United Kingdom, and probably Japan, within the limits of its constitutional constraints," Meloni told a news conference.

"Currently, European nations are not involved in this loan, also considering the fact that the assets are all mobilized in Europe," she said, implying that the bloc's contribution consisted in providing a guarantee mechanism to repay the loan.