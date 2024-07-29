Italy's Meloni, China's Xi discussed war in Ukraine, Middle East, Italian PM office says

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East during a meeting in Beijing, the Italian prime minister office said on Monday.

They also discussed the "growing tensions" in the Indo-Pacific area, it added.

