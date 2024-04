Jain community in US launches 'digital detox' movement

Washington: The small Jain community in the US has launched a digital detox movement urging people to stay away from the digital screens for some time at regular intervals.

“It's essential for our overall well-being to reclaim our time from the digital realm and rediscover the beauty of life beyond screen,” said community activist Ajay Jain Bhutoria.

“In today's fast-paced world, where screens dominate our lives, taking a break from the digital realm can be a game-changer,” he said, adding that the move is inspired by the vision of 'Anuvrat Anushastha' and its leader Acharya Shri Mahashraman.

'Anuvrat Anushasta' is a term that comes from the Jain philosophy. 'Anuvrat' refers to small vows or commitments, and 'Anushasta' refers to the one who enforces or prescribes these vows. In Jainism, Anuvrat Anushasta is someone who guides individuals in adopting Anuvratas.

Over the next few months, Bhutoria and his team plans to reach out to Congressmen and lawmakers at the State level, along with policy makers, non-profit bodies, academics and think tanks with its action plan to seek their support for the 'digital detox' movement.