Japan successfully launches new H3 rocket after failure last year

The H3 had a "successful liftoff" at 9:22 a.m. Tokyo time (0022 GMT) and was "on course" with its engines properly working, JAXA said in a live broadcast that showed scientists clapping and hugging each other at Tanegashima Space Center.

The rocket has released one micro-satellite, is due to release another, and then about two hours after liftoff will release a dummy satellite.

The H3's first flight in March ended up with ground control destroying the rocket 14 minutes after liftoff because its second-stage engine failed to ignite. JAXA listed three possible electrical faults in a review released in October but could not identify the direct cause. The failure caused widespread delays in the country's satellite and planetary exploration plans.

JAXA will host a press conference later in the day.

The 63 m (297 ft) H3 is designed to carry a 6.5 metric ton payload into space and reduce per-launch cost to as low as five billion yen ($33 million) by adopting simpler structures and automotive-grade electronics. By comparison, the H-IIA costs about 10 billion yen per launch.

The government plans to launch about 20 satellites and probes with H3 rockets by 2030. The H3 is scheduled to deliver a lunar explorer for the joint Japan-India LUPEX project in 2025 as well as cargo spacecraft for the U.S.-led Artemis moon exploration program in the future.

Satellite launch demands have skyrocketed thanks to the rise of affordable commercial vehicles such as SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 and a number of new rockets are being tested this year.

Last month marked the successful inaugural flight of the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The European Space Agency also plans to launch its lower-cost Ariane 6 for the first time this year.