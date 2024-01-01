Japan tsunami: How to use country's disaster messaging services

Japan started off the new year on a terrible note as a 7.6 magnitude quake hit the country's north-central region. A tsunami warning has been issued and those living in areas likely to be affected have been ordered to evacuate.
Even as the Indian embassy in Japan has issued emergency contact details for those there, the major telecom operators there -- NTT Docomo, KDDI, Softbank and Rakuten Mobile -- are letting people register and check if another person is safe, NHK reported.
Here are the steps that have been taken:
- A disaster message board has been set up
- Users can post their safety status as text messages on the internet
- This information can be accessed via smartphones, mobile phones, and personal computers
NTT East and NTT West, fixed line carriers, are also offering a disaster emergency voice message service. Users can dial 171 from mobile or other phones. When the phone numbers are put in, the messages get recorded. They can be played back by dialing 171 and putting in the phone number.
An online service has also been started by the two allowing users to record and check messages on the internet. The website is: https://www.web171.jp.