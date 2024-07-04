Jill Biden a fierce advocate for Joe Biden remaining in the race

When a group of visiting political advisers sought to persuade then-Senator Joe Biden to run for president in 2004, his wife Jill sat poolside at their home, fuming.

Finally, she took action. She drew the word "NO" in ink in large letters on her stomach and “marched through the room in my bikini," she wrote. He decided against running that time around.

The anecdote, laid out by Jill Biden in her 2019 autobiography, “Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself,” makes plain that she hasn't always liked the idea of her husband running for president.

But she later came around to the idea and now, after his stumbling debate performance last week against his Republican rival, Donald Trump, the first lady is instead saying "No" to the idea of Biden pulling out of the race.

Even as some fellow Democrats call on Biden, 81, to accept that he is too old for a second term, Jill Biden appears to be holding firm.