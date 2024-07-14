Joe Biden, Democrats scramble after Trump rally shooting upends campaign

Because the shooting happened in the election battleground state of Pennsylvania, which Biden won over Trump in 2020 by a narrow margin, the incident could be especially impactful, according to some political strategists, by increasing Republican turnout by voters sympathetic to Trump.

"This doesn't guarantee that Trump flips Pennsylvania," Republican pollster Frank Luntz wrote on social media. "But the long and winding road for Joe Biden just became even longer and windier. Just as what happened to George Floyd had a lasting impact on tens of millions of Americans, the shooting of Donald Trump will be significantly consequential in a way the shooter never intended."

Floyd is the black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis in 2020, a murder that prompted protests in many U.S. cities and abroad.

Other Democratic candidates running this year are also rethinking their plans to focus on the dangers they have said Trump poses if elected.

"The real question is whether in two weeks we can go back and declare Trump a threat to the country. That was our playbook, and it's fair, but unclear how much of our spurs were taken off," said a Democrat involved in a Senate campaign, speaking on condition of anonymity.