Joe Biden holds 4 point lead over Donald Trump, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Washinton: US President Joe Biden has marginally widened his lead over Donald Trump ahead of the November presidential election as the Republican candidate prepares for the start of the first of four upcoming criminal trials, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Some 41% of registered voters in the five-day poll, which closed on Monday, said they would vote for Biden, a Democrat, if the election were held today, compared with 37% who picked former President Trump. That 4 point lead was up from a 1 point lead Biden held in a Reuters/Ipsos poll in March.

The survey has a 4 percentage point margin of error for registered voters and many voters remain on the fence seven months before the Nov. 5 election.

Some 22% of registered voters in the poll said they had not picked a candidate, were leaning toward third-party options or might not vote at all.

While nationwide surveys give important signals on American support for political candidates, just a handful of competitive states typically tilt the balance in the US electoral college, which ultimately decides who wins a presidential election.