Joe Biden 'not giving up' on getting US teacher Marc Fogel out of Russia

Washington: US President Joe Biden said on Friday that US officials still hope to secure the release of Marc Fogel, a US citizen who is serving a 14-year sentence in Russia, after the biggest East-West swap of prisoners since the Cold War.

Fogel, a 63-year-old teacher who had also worked at the US Embassy in Moscow, was sentenced for drug smuggling after he was detained in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021 with 17 grams of marijuana—which he said he uses for medical reasons—in his luggage.

At the time of his arrest, Fogel worked at the now-shuttered Anglo-American School in Moscow.

"We're not giving up on that," Biden told reporters when asked about Fogel's case as he left the White House to spend the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Pressed for details on when Fogel could be released, Biden shot back: "You want me to tell you ahead of time so he doesn't get out?"