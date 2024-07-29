Joe Biden to propose Supreme Court term limits, binding code of conduct

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Monday will propose sweeping reforms to the Supreme Court, including term limits and a binding code of conduct for its nine justices, but a deeply-divided Congress means the changes have little chance of becoming law.

Biden will propose the changes, as well a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad presidential immunity, during a speech at the presidential library of former President Lyndon B Johnson in Austin, Texas.

“This nation was founded on a simple yet profound principle: No one is above the law. Not the president of the United States. Not a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. No one," Biden said in an op-ed published in the Washington Post on Monday.

Biden's push for reforms comes a week after Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to square off against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in November.

It also follows the Supreme Court's ruling that there is no Constitutional right to abortion and other decisions that blocked Biden's agenda on immigration, student loans, vaccine mandates and climate change.

Unlike other members of the federal judiciary, the Supreme Court's life-tenured justices have no binding ethics code of conduct. They are subject to disclosure laws requiring them to report outside income and certain gifts, though food and other "personal hospitality" such as lodging at an individual's residence is generally exempted.