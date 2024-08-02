Josh Shapiro, potential VP pick for Kamala Harris, cancels weekend fundraisers

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, one of the front-runners to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, has abruptly canceled a three-event fundraising swing through the Hamptons just days before Harris is expected to make her selection.

Shapiro had been expected to headline three different events throughout the wealthy New York island towns, according to invitations seen by The New York Times. But gradually, throughout Wednesday, hosts were informed that Shapiro would no longer take part, according to two people briefed on the matter. The Shapiro team had hoped the cancellation would not be made public until later in the week, but the news began to get out Thursday, the two people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the change publicly.