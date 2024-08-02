Josh Shapiro, potential VP pick for Kamala Harris, cancels weekend fundraisers

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, one of the front-runners to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, has abruptly canceled a three-event fundraising swing through the Hamptons just days before Harris is expected to make her selection.
Shapiro had been expected to headline three different events throughout the wealthy New York island towns, according to invitations seen by The New York Times. But gradually, throughout Wednesday, hosts were informed that Shapiro would no longer take part, according to two people briefed on the matter. The Shapiro team had hoped the cancellation would not be made public until later in the week, but the news began to get out Thursday, the two people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the change publicly.
“The governor’s trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fundraisers for his own campaign committee,” said Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for Shapiro. “His schedule has changed, and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend.”
It is unclear why precisely the trip was canceled. Michael Kempner, who was supposed to host one of the events for Shapiro’s campaign committee, said he had been told that Shapiro needed to be with his family in Pennsylvania. Another event was a “summer soiree” expected to be held for a liberal youth-advocacy organization called The Next 50, where Shapiro was marketed as a “special guest.”
Whatever the reason, the quieter schedule will prevent Shapiro from drawing additional media speculation over the weekend about his chances of being Harris’ pick.
