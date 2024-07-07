Judge denies effort by Trump co-defendant to have charges dismissed

The federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case on Saturday rejected an effort by one of his co-defendants to have the charges he is facing dismissed by claiming that he was the victim of a vindictive prosecution by the government.

The co-defendant, Walt Nauta, who works as a personal aide to Trump, had accused prosecutors in the office of the special counsel, Jack Smith, of unfairly indicting him because he declined to help their efforts to build a case against the former president by testifying against him in front of a grand jury.

Nauta’s lawyer, Stanley Woodward Jr., also claimed that at a meeting at the Justice Department two years ago, prosecutors had threatened to derail a judgeship he was seeking if he did not prevail on his client to turn on Trump.

But in an order issued Saturday night, Judge Aileen Cannon rejected those arguments, ruling that even though Nauta had refused to provide testimony against Trump, there was “no evidence suggesting that charges were brought to punish him for doing so.”