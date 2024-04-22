Jurors in Trump criminal case told that he lied ‘over and over and over’

Here’s what else to know about the trial as it begins in earnest:

— The Manhattan criminal case against Trump was unveiled a year ago by District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and if convicted could face up to four years in prison. It is the former president’s first criminal trial — he has been indicted three other times in three other cities. With those other cases tied up in appeals and other delays, the Manhattan case may be the only one he faces before the 2024 presidential election. The trial is expected to last six weeks.

— Before opening statements, the judge overseeing the case delivered a crucial ruling that determined what prosecutors can question Trump about should he decide to take the stand in his own defense. The ruling, a significant victory for prosecutors that might prompt Trump to decide not to testify, allows them to question him about several recent losses he suffered in unrelated civil trials, including a fraud case this year in which the former president was found liable for conspiring to manipulate his net worth and was penalized $454 million.

— The jury was drawn from a pool of residents of Manhattan, where Trump is deeply unpopular; during jury selection, dozens of prospective jurors were excused because they said they could not be impartial. But the jurors who were selected each pledged to decide the case based only on the facts.

— The case will receive vast media attention, but the proceedings won’t be shown on television.