'Just Florida thing': Man takes alligator's help to open beer can

A video of a man taking help of an alligator to open a beer can is doing the rounds online. Not fearing the wild animal, a daredevil Florida man can be seen using the alligator's sharp teeth to open a can of beer.
The video was posted on X by a user named Wall Street Silver, with the caption - "Florida man uses a gator to open a beer can."
The video shows a group of friends on a boat in the middle of a water body. The clip starts off with one of them leaning out of the boat holding a can of beer. Enticing the alligator near the boat, he then holds the alligator's mouth and opens the can with the help of its teeth. One of his friends then chugs the beer with others cheering for him.
The video since posted online has garnered over 3 million views and 19k likes. It has also received a flurry of comments, many referring to it as just a 'Florida thing'.
Many users left comments like, "Whenever a sentence starts with 'Florida man' you know it's gonna be interesting", "Florida will always be the conqueror of gators", "There is no second best to Florida man" and "Peak Florida man performance."
There were other comments under the video like, "The alligator looked like he knew his job. Came over, bit down and swam away."
Another commented, "Tell me you’re from Florida without telling me you’re from Florida."
"Florida man is why America can never be defeated," commented a third.
"That gator said alright I’ll come but I’m only gonna have ONE beer," commented another.
Published 07 July 2024, 08:53 IST