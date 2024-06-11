Justice Alito’s wife, in secretly recorded conversation, complains about Pride flag

The comments from Alito were posted online late Monday by Windsor, who describes herself as a documentary filmmaker and “advocacy journalist.” Windsor, who has a reputation for approaching conservatives, including former Vice President Mike Pence, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Gov Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, posted edited recordings of Alito, as well as separate edited recordings of Samuel Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts, on social media.

The segment with Martha-Ann Alito, which is roughly six minutes long, includes a wide-ranging conversation in which the justice’s wife appears to voice frustration with the media and liberals.

Samuel Alito did not respond to a request for comment earlier in the day about a secret recording of his conversation with Windsor, and a court spokesperson did not immediately respond to a late-evening request for comment on the recording of Martha-Ann Alito.

The New York Times has not heard the full unedited recording and has reviewed only the edited recording posted online. Windsor declined to send the Times the full recording, which she said ran more than two hours.

During the conversation, Martha-Ann Alito appeared to express frustration with journalists.

Windsor offered support, saying, “I’m a huge fan of your husband. And everything that you’re going through. I just want to tell you that like I —.”

Alito interrupted, saying, “It’s OK! It’s OK.!”

She added: “It’s OK because if they come back to me, I’ll get them.”

When Windsor asked who she meant by “them,” Alito responded, “The media.”

Windsor then shifted the conversation toward the recent flag controversy that put Martha-Ann Alito in the public spotlight.

The Times first reported that two provocative flags had flown at two of the Alitos’ homes in recent years. In the weeks after the 2020 presidential election, an upside-down American flag flew outside their Virginia house. The inverted flag had become a symbol used by some Trump supporters who falsely claimed that President Joe Biden had stolen the election.

Last summer, a flag called the “Appeal to Heaven” flag flew outside the Alitos’ New Jersey beach house. The flag, which dates back to the Revolutionary War, is now a symbol of support for former President Donald Trump, for a religious vein of the “Stop the Steal” campaign and for an effort to remake the government in Christian terms.

“But why do you think they’re coming after you?” Windsor asked Alito in the recording. Then, using an obscenity, Windsor said that “the whole Appeal to Heaven flag” seemed like nonsense.

“Right, right,” Alito responded.

Windsor said, sympathetically, that people are “persecuting you” and “you’re like a convenient stand-in for anybody who’s religious.”

“Look at me, look at me,” Alito said. “I’m German, from Germany. My heritage is German. You come after me, I’m going to give it back to you.” She did not elaborate.