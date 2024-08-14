Kamala Harris' campaign woos seniors with Jefferson Starship, swing dancing

From swing dancing to ice cream socials, Kamala Harris' campaign will mark the 89th anniversary of Social Security this week with events aimed at older Americans who generally back Republicans.

Events are planned in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and other key states, as well as a virtual celebration with performances by several artists including Cathy Richardson, lead singer for the band Jefferson Starship; Jay Siegel of The Tokens, known for the hit "The Lion Sleeps Tonight;" and Peggy March, famous for “I Will Follow Him.”

Voters aged 65 and older vote at higher levels than any other group and account for nearly 10 million voters in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, and nearly 17 per cent of the overall US population.

Overall, senior voters backed Republican Donald Trump by 7 percentage points in 2016, and by 5 points in 2020.

Harris, who last week became the Democratic Party's official candidate, is leading Trump by 4 percentage points each in opinion polls of voters in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan by the New York Times and Siena College.