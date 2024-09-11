Kamala Harris, Donald Trump campaigns rev up social media for debate in Philadelphia

New York: While tens of millions of Americans are expected to watch a debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris on their television screens on Tuesday, their campaigns are gearing up for a secondary battle on social media, planning viral memes and video edits to flood platforms.

Social media is playing an even more significant role in this year's election cycle than it has in the past. Both the Democratic and Republican parties have drafted content creators, or influencers, to push information on their party's policies and their candidates.

Ahead of the debate, the campaigns have begun to throw digital punches, and are promising to fact check each other.

Overall, Trump outperforms Harris and her campaign on X and TikTok based on followers. Her campaign has received over 100 million "likes" on its videos on TikTok versus Trump's 44 million.