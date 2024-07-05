Keir Starmer is UK's new PM; invited to form government by King Charles

London: Keir Starmer on Friday officially became Britain’s new prime minister after an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, hours after his Labour Party won the general elections.

The 61-year-old Labour leader arrived at the Palace with his wife Victoria Starmer after leading his party to a landslide victory in a landmark UK general election with a gain of over 200 seats, as outgoing leader Rishi Sunak conceded defeat with his Conservative Party suffering its worst election defeat in history.

Earlier, Rishi Sunak, 44, resigned as prime minister after meeting the monarch.