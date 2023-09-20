Khalistanis threaten Indo-Canadian Hindus, plan huge protest to shut down India's missions in Canada

The Khalistani Sikh extremists have threatened to shut down New Delhi’s diplomatic mission in Ottawa and consulates in other cities of Canada on September 25 with a huge demonstration to protest against the killing of one of India’s most-wanted fugitives in the North American country.
The Sikh for Justice (SFJ), an organisation of the extremists, also threatened the Hindus living in Canada to leave the country and return to India.
After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lent credence to the SFJ’s allegation about New Delhi’s role in the killing of the ‘Khalistan Tiger Force’ commander Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, a video was circulated online by the secessionist organisation. The video has the SFJ leader, Gurpatwant Pannun, accusing the Indo-Canadian Hindus of not being loyal to the Constitution of Canada and asking them to relocate to India. He also claimed that the Canadian Sikhs, unlike the Indo-Canadian Hindus, had never wavered from their loyalty to the country of their residence.
Pannun is wanted in at least 22 cases in Punjab in India. He is based in Canada, but often also travels to other western countries to coordinate the activities of the SFJ, which too is proscribed in India.
The miscreants suspected to be linked to the Khalistani Sikh network over the past few months vandalised several Hindu temples in Canada, apparently as part of the campaign by the extremists against India.
The SFJ’s anti-India campaign in the West got a fillip after Trudeau claimed on Monday that his government’s security agencies were actively pursuing the ‘credible allegations’ about ‘a potential link’ between India’s agents and the killing of a citizen of Canada at Surrey in the British Columbia province of the North American country on June 18.
The latest video circulated by the SFJ also has Pannun calling for a major protest demonstration in front of the High Commission of India in Ottawa and the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver on September 25 to denounce the alleged role of New Delhi in the killing of Nijjar in front of a gurdwara in Canada.
The organisation staged several such protest demonstrations in front of New Delhi’s diplomatic and consular missions in Canada after the killing of the Khalistan Tiger Force commander.
The SFJ is also planning to conduct on October 29 next a new referendum on the question of the secession of Khalistan from India. One of the questions that the participants in the referendum would be asked to respond was about the alleged involvement of India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, and the other diplomats and consul generals.
The SFJ over the past few months circulated flyers with pictures of Verma, and other senior diplomats posted in the country, identifying them as ‘killers’ of Nijjar. It ran similar campaigns in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.