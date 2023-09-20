Khalistanis threaten Indo-Canadian Hindus, plan huge protest to shut down India's missions in Canada

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lent credence to the SFJ’s allegation about New Delhi’s role in the killing of the ‘Khalistan Tiger Force’ commander Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, a video was circulated online by the secessionist organisation. The video has the SFJ leader, Gurpatwant Pannun, accusing the Indo-Canadian Hindus of not being loyal to the Constitution of Canada and asking them to relocate to India. He also claimed that the Canadian Sikhs, unlike the Indo-Canadian Hindus, had never wavered from their loyalty to the country of their residence.

Pannun is wanted in at least 22 cases in Punjab in India. He is based in Canada, but often also travels to other western countries to coordinate the activities of the SFJ, which too is proscribed in India.

The miscreants suspected to be linked to the Khalistani Sikh network over the past few months vandalised several Hindu temples in Canada, apparently as part of the campaign by the extremists against India.