Kicked out of Penn University a decade ago, Katalin Kariko shares arduous journey to Nobel win

Katalin Kariko, the recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has outlined her journey till her prestigious award win where she was 'kicked out' of the University of Pennsylvania ten years ago and was consequently forced to retire, India Today said in a report.

From 1989 until her departure in 2013, she worked as an adjunct professor at the university. She soon joined BioNTech, a German biotechnology business that teamed up with Pfizer in 2020 to create mRNA vaccines against Covid-19.