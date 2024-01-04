Killing of senior Hamas leader carries risks for Israel: Analysts

But that mission is fraught with contradictions. The slain Hamas official, Saleh Arouri, was a key strategist and liaison with its Iranian sponsors, and analysts said his death was a blow to the group. It also appeared likely, however, to put on ice any talks between Israel and Hamas over freeing more hostages taken in the group's Oct. 7 attacks, dealing yet another setback to families waiting desperately for their loved ones to come home.