Kolkata graduate’s team makes final of ‘toughest’ TV quiz in UK

London: A London-based computational science graduate from Kolkata has answered a series of complex questions as part of his university’s team to make it to the last leg of what is among television’s “toughest” quiz tournaments in the UK.

Sourajit Debnath, 31, will join his four-member Imperial College London team as they go head-to-head with University College London (UCL) in the BBC’s 'University Challenge' grand final to be telecast on Monday.

In clips being aired from the show this week, Debnath can be seen dressed in a red and black kurta dominating a set of bonus questions on BAFTA-winning video games.

“I feel honoured to have been given a chance to be a part of the history of this long-running British institution,” said Debnath.

“Imperial’s team is unusually well-rounded this year and each teammate has their own selection of niches, or specialisms to borrow from quiz parlance. All other things being equal, I’m responsible for covering maths, physics, and general science, along with pop culture on the humanities side,” he shared.