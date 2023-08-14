Kremlin blames loose monetary policy as rouble slides past 100 vs dollar

To staunch the rouble's slide, Russia could reintroduce tougher capital controls. Another option would be to raise interest rates, something the central bank is already minded to do given high inflation, but that limits economic growth potential and means higher borrowing rates for the government as it seeks to finance military operations in Ukraine.

Last week, Russia effectively abandoned its budget rule, with the central bank halting the finance ministry's FX purchases to try and reduce volatility. Analysts widely agreed that those measures alone were too minimal in scope to significantly support the currency.