<p>Moscow: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow was able to supply high-quality oil at lower prices to countries that US President Donald Trump is trying to persuade to stop buying Russian oil.</p><p>Peskov said that the principles of free trade would be violated if such countries were deprived of the right to buy what they wanted.</p><p>Trump said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to stop buying oil from Russia, and said he would next try to get China to do the same as Washington intensifies efforts to cut off Moscow's energy revenues. </p>