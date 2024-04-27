Kristi Noem, a Trump vice president contender, defends killing dog on family farm

"I realised I had to put her down," Noem writes.

The Democratic National Committee seized on the excerpts, calling them "horrifying" and "disturbing" and tried to make a 2024 election argument about the shooting of the animals.

"If you want elected officials who don't brag about brutally killing their pets as part of their self-promotional book tour, then listen to our owners – and vote Democrat," the DNC said in a statement, giving voice to the dogs.

Responding on X, Noem said, "We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm. Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years."

Noem is on a list of candidates being considered by Trump to be his vice presidential running mate, friends and allies of Trump have told Reuters. Trump faces a general election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden on Nov. 5.

Colleen O'Brien, senior director at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), decried Noem's decision to kill the dog.

She criticised Noem for allowing "this rambunctious puppy loose on chickens and then punishing her by deciding to personally blow her brains out rather than attempting to train her or find a more responsible guardian who would provide her with a proper home."