Kristi Noem suggests Biden’s dog should have been killed, too

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, already under fire for killing her family’s 14-month-old dog and boasting about it, on Sunday took aim at another family’s pet: Commander, President Joe Biden’s bite-prone German shepherd.

Appearing on CBS’s 'Face the Nation', Noem, a Republican, suggested that Commander, who was banished from the White House last fall after bloodying a number of Secret Service agents, should also have been put down.

“Joe Biden’s dog has attacked 24 Secret Service people,” she told her interviewer, Margaret Brennan. “So, how many people is enough people to be attacked and dangerously hurt before you make a decision on a dog?”

Commander was sent to an undisclosed location after the Secret Service recorded 24 biting episodes involving him between October 2022 and July, about half of which required medical attention.

Noem’s opinion of the proper way to have handled him emerged during the publicity ramp-up to the release of her memoir, “No Going Back,” which is to be published Tuesday.