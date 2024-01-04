Kuwait emir appoints Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah as prime minister

Dubai: Kuwait's new emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Thursday appointed Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah as the country's prime minister, the state news agency reported.

Thee OPEC member with the world's seventh-largest oil reserves is expected to preserve key Kuwaiti foreign policies, including support for Gulf Arab unity, Western alliances and good ties to Riyadh - a priority relationship.

Kuwait may also look to expand ties to China as it seeks a bigger role in the region, especially after Beijing sponsored a deal that normalised ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March.