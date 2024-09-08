'Landfill for babies': Woman in search of twin brothers' graves finds them buried with hundreds of other babies: Report

A woman in England who had been searching for the grave of her twin brothers was shocked to find out that they had been buried in what seemed like a 'landfill for babies' in Oldham.
Along with her brothers who passed away in 1962, the site had the remains of 145 stillborn babies and 128 children, as per a MailOnline report.
It was allegedly common to keep parents of stillborn children in the dark up until 1980s when the babies were taken away without letting the them know about their burial site.
The grieving parents were told that their babies were buried next to a "nice person" on the same day, when the truth was that they were most likely taken to mass graves.
Several mass graves have reportedly been discovered in the UK in the past 20 years.
The woman who finally found the burial site of her twin brothers revealed that her mother had also been buried there and she had no idea her brothers were at the same cemetery.
"I live near the cemetery and I use to walk through it with my mother all the time and we had no idea they were buried there," she told the publication.
The woman also shared that since her brothers were not on any official records, she later reached out to Gina Jacobs, a woman who had found her baby's burial ground 53 years after he was stillborn.
"I was elated to have found my brothers but I had no idea how emotional I would get and I burst into tears...And to discover it’s like a landfill for babies we had to ask were there any others and they said yes in the same cemetery," she added.
As soon as it was discovered that there were around 300 more babies buried there, families who believed that their loved ones were among those have been leaving flowers at the graves.
Meanwhile, the Local councillors in their statement condemned the injustice towards the parents who had been denied the rights to bury their own children.
"It's a stark injustice that parents were denied the fundamental right to bury their babies, a right that should be inherent and unquestionable. This situation should stir our collective sense of fairness and empathy...We cannot change what has happened, but we can ensure that the babies born sleeping are named, recognised, and never forgotten."
Published 08 September 2024, 08:55 IST