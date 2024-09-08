'Landfill for babies': Woman in search of twin brothers' graves finds them buried with hundreds of other babies: Report

A woman in England who had been searching for the grave of her twin brothers was shocked to find out that they had been buried in what seemed like a 'landfill for babies' in Oldham.

Along with her brothers who passed away in 1962, the site had the remains of 145 stillborn babies and 128 children, as per a MailOnline report.

It was allegedly common to keep parents of stillborn children in the dark up until 1980s when the babies were taken away without letting the them know about their burial site.

The grieving parents were told that their babies were buried next to a "nice person" on the same day, when the truth was that they were most likely taken to mass graves.

Several mass graves have reportedly been discovered in the UK in the past 20 years.

The woman who finally found the burial site of her twin brothers revealed that her mother had also been buried there and she had no idea her brothers were at the same cemetery.

"I live near the cemetery and I use to walk through it with my mother all the time and we had no idea they were buried there," she told the publication.