Landslides kill 12 on Indonesia's Sulawesi Island, 18 missing

Jakarta: At least 12 people died and 18 are missing after a torrential rain caused a landslide in an illegal gold mine over the weekend in Indonesia's Sulawesi Island, officials said on Monday.

The landslide on Sunday morning in Sumawa district, Gorontalo province, killed miners and residents living near the illegal mine, said Heriyanto, head of the local rescue agency (Basarnas).

Five survivors had been evacuated, he said, adding that a rescue team was searching for 18 missing people on Monday.

"We have deployed 164 personnel, consisting of the national rescue team, police and military personnel, to search for the missing people," Heriyanto said.

However, rescuers must walk about 20 kms (12.43 miles) to reach the landslide site and were being hampered by thick mud over the road and continuing rain in the area, Heriyanto said.