Large number of Canadian diplomats left India in last 24 hours

Ottawa: A large number of Canadian diplomats has left India in the last 24 hours amid a dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Thursday.

New Delhi last month asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited what he said was credible evidence of a potential link between Indian government agents and the murder in June of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in a Vancouver suburb.