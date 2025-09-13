Menu
Homeworld

Lawsuit accuses Trump officials of more wrongful deportations

Lawyers claim the Trump administration ignored court orders, deporting migrants to Ghana without due process.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 14:05 IST
Published 13 September 2025, 14:05 IST
Donald Trump Deportation lawsuit Ghana migration

