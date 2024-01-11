Lawyer tapped to prosecute Trump in Georgia is now under scrutiny himself

Later, as an associate judge in Marietta, an Atlanta suburb of about 60,000 residents, Wade presided over cases dealing with some misdemeanor crimes, traffic tickets and violations of city ordinances.

He also ran unsuccessfully to be a judge in Cobb County Superior Court.

In 2020, Wade was chosen by the sheriff in Cobb County to investigate deaths at the jail there. In June of that year, Wade was quoted in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution saying that he planned to issue a report about conditions at the jail. "If we find it, we'll report it," he said. "It'll be written up."

But in October 2020, he said during a court hearing that he had spent five months reviewing deaths at the jail and interviewing deputies but had not kept any written notes, according to 11 Alive, the NBC affiliate in Atlanta.

"I have obviously my brainchild, what's going on in my mind about it," he said. "That's what I have."

The appointment to the special prosecutor role in Fulton County has been lucrative for Wade. He has been paid $653,881 in total by the county from November 2021 through last month, according to records— an average of about $25,000 a month.

The lawyer who filed the claim, Ashleigh Merchant, accused him of using some of that money to take vacations with Willis, saying they were "profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers."

On Tuesday, the head of the Georgia Republican Party, Josh McKoon, said all criminal proceedings in the Trump case should be put on hold while the allegations against Willis and Wade are investigated.