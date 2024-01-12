Left-wing critic of Putin detained ahead of trial for 'justifying terrorism'

A Russian court on Friday ordered Sergei Udaltsov, a prominent left-wing activist, to be held in pre-trial detention until Feb. 15 on charges of justifying terrorism.

State news agency RIA said Udaltsov, a long-time critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who nevertheless backs the war in Ukraine, had told reporters that the charges were related to his support for members of a Marxist group in the Volga river city of Ufa who were charged with terrorism in 2022.

Under Russian law, the charges carry between five and seven years in prison.